Wild dolphin show
A dolphin racing toward the shore jumped from the shallow water at Bayfront Park in Anna Maria and Carl Conn of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, had his Nikon Coolpix with a zoom lens ready. "I was surprised to see it come into 2-3 feet of water," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Apr 8
|oh
|2
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Mar 27
|anonymous
|92
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar 19
|Hodgechic
|1
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|zio dbl std
|10
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Mininger1
|2
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb '17
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC