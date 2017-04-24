Keeping Anna Maria beautiful . And Co...

Keeping Anna Maria beautiful . And Cortez, too

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Bradenton residents Trevor Wolford, 11, and Cecil Coleman, 12, pick up and bag trash from the beach April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. "I think it's a great way to clean up the island because I know most people throw out trash without thinking about what the animals and the environment have to say about it," Wolford said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Who? (Mar '16) 9 hr anonymous 94
Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956 Apr 8 oh 2
News Manatee County woman accused of... Mar 30 andet1987 3
News New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be... Mar '17 Hodgechic 1
News Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13) Mar '17 zio dbl std 10
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) Feb '17 Mininger1 2
News (Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta... Feb '17 theheartlady 1
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Manatee County was issued at April 24 at 3:33AM EDT

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,779 • Total comments across all topics: 280,543,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC