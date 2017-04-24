Keeping Anna Maria beautiful . And Cortez, too
Bradenton residents Trevor Wolford, 11, and Cecil Coleman, 12, pick up and bag trash from the beach April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. "I think it's a great way to clean up the island because I know most people throw out trash without thinking about what the animals and the environment have to say about it," Wolford said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|94
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Apr 8
|oh
|2
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Mar 30
|andet1987
|3
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar '17
|Hodgechic
|1
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Mar '17
|zio dbl std
|10
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Mininger1
|2
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb '17
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC