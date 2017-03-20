WMFR plans dedication to retired chief
After 35 years of fire-rescue service, retired Chief Andy Price's impact on the West Manatee Fire Rescue district is being recognized. Price will be honored at a dedication at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25. WMFR will dedicate Station 3 in his name.
