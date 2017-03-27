Turtle watch shocked by EPA halt to n...

Turtle watch shocked by EPA halt to nesting

According to new environmental regulations enacted by new officials with the EPA, sea turtles will no longer be allowed on U.S. shores, and a wall will be built to prevent future nesting activity. An Aquatic Defense Boundary Wall - a title given to the project by the federal government - will extend the full length of the Gulf-side of the island, about 1 mile offshore.

