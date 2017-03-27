Turtle watch shocked by EPA halt to nesting
According to new environmental regulations enacted by new officials with the EPA, sea turtles will no longer be allowed on U.S. shores, and a wall will be built to prevent future nesting activity. An Aquatic Defense Boundary Wall - a title given to the project by the federal government - will extend the full length of the Gulf-side of the island, about 1 mile offshore.
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|anonymous
|92
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|Sun
|Parden Pard
|1
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Sun
|R King
|1
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar 19
|Hodgechic
|1
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|10
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Mininger1
|2
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb '17
|theheartlady
|1
