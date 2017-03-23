Island police blotter - 03-29-2017
March 9, 200 block of Chilson Avenue, fraud. A woman reported an unknown person filed a 2016 tax return using her personal information without permission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|92
|Manatee County woman accused of...
|18 hr
|Parden Pard
|1
|Oneco, Fl Elementery School in 1956
|Sun
|R King
|1
|New York Times writes '36 Hours' on St. Pete Be...
|Mar 19
|Hodgechic
|1
|Phony cop stop lands Palmetto man in jail (Sep '13)
|Mar 10
|zio dbl std
|10
|WindMark Beach (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Mininger1
|2
|(Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta...
|Feb '17
|theheartlady
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC