Holmes Beach to hire lobbyist, fight ...

Holmes Beach to hire lobbyist, fight to maintain VRO regs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

A proposed bill circulating in legislative committees to prevent local governments from regulating vacation rentals prompted Holmes Beach commissioners to put up a fight for home rule. The city hired a lobbyist to help protect its vacation-rental ordinance and the certificate program that recently saw more than 900 applicants registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WindMark Beach (Jun '15) Feb 17 Mininger1 2
The Who? (Mar '16) Feb 11 anonymous 88
News (Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta... Feb 4 theheartlady 1
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jan '17 Musikologist 1
Dating Jan '17 mosaic STD 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan '17 haley 126
News Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal... Nov '16 chris 1
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC