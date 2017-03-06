Center board applauds dinner theater, reviews financial losses

The Center of Anna Maria Island's murder-mystery dinner theater may be the programming highlight of the year, board members agreed at their Feb. 27 meeting. The murder-mystery "Shag Another Day: Convention of Evil-Doers," written by center volunteer Beth Shaughnessy, attracted 450 guests Feb. 17-18 for two performances, executive director Kristen Lessig announced.

