AM commission approves gift guidelines, clerk's new role

Anna Maria city clerk LeAnne Addy takes notes at her desk during a March 9 city commission meeting. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA The day dock at the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach awaits replacement March 8. See story, page 3. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes The day dock at the Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach awaits replacement March 8. See story, page 3. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes A resolution to guide the acceptance of city gifts and an ordinance for special events permitting were on the March 9 Anna Maria Commission agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.