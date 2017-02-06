Medical marijuana dispensaries banned in Bradenton Beach
Bradenton Beach commissioners were given the opportunity to reconsider a proposed ordinance banning medical marijuana dispensaries in the city before a final reading, hearing and vote. A supermajority of voters chose "yes" to constitutional Amendment No.
