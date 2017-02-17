Growing talent

Growing talent

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Anna Maria Elementary School fifth-graders Kylie Hoffman, left, Valeria Sanchez and Bryanna Sparks display their winning posters publicizing the Anna Maria Garden Club flower show. Each year, the garden club collaborates with AME in a contest to design posters for the show.

