Bradenton Beach finalizes short-term rental ordinance review

The planning and zoning board, city commissioners, the mayor and staff met Feb. 21 in a workshop to discuss the board's recommendations for a transient public-lodging establishment ordinance. For about six months, the board has been discussing a TPLE ordinance, similar to existing vacation-rental ordinances in Anna Maria and Holmes Beach.

