Anna Maria authorizes study on special tax assessment

Anna Maria commissioners authorized a contract Jan. 26 for an engineering and consulting firm to study development of an occupancy-based tax assessment. Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy has advocated the fee, which would be based on the number of people living in a household, as a solution to recoup the city's tourism and vacation rental-related costs.

