while Anna Maria plans its own fight ...

while Anna Maria plans its own fight against legislator's VRO threat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

A bill introduced by state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, could undo vacation rental regulations Anna Maria enacted in recent years, Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy told city commissioners Jan. 12. Murphy said the bill would "take away all of our vacation rental work. Everything would be wiped out, right back to ground zero."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dating Jan 13 mosaic STD 2
The Who? (Mar '16) Jan 11 anonymous 75
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
News Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal... Nov '16 chris 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Nov '16 stalk this 54
News Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13) Oct '16 dhzx81 51
crystal keely blisse (May '14) Jul '15 cblisse 8
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,498 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC