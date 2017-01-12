while Anna Maria plans its own fight against legislator's VRO threat
A bill introduced by state Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, could undo vacation rental regulations Anna Maria enacted in recent years, Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy told city commissioners Jan. 12. Murphy said the bill would "take away all of our vacation rental work. Everything would be wiped out, right back to ground zero."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dating
|Jan 13
|mosaic STD
|2
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Jan 11
|anonymous
|75
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal...
|Nov '16
|chris
|1
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|stalk this
|54
|Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|dhzx81
|51
|crystal keely blisse (May '14)
|Jul '15
|cblisse
|8
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC