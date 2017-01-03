Looking back: Island business evolves
A visit Jan. 4 to the Rod & Reel Motel, 877 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria, reveals an in-ground pool and spa in place and rooms with new windows and doors installed. Owner Suzette Buchan says her goal is a June 1 opening.
