Looking back: Island business evolves

A visit Jan. 4 to the Rod & Reel Motel, 877 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria, reveals an in-ground pool and spa in place and rooms with new windows and doors installed. Owner Suzette Buchan says her goal is a June 1 opening.

