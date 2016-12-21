ITPO's bridge, road projects stall
It's been nearly two years since the Island Transportation Planning Organization suggested the U.S. Coast Guard adopt reduced opening schedules for the Anna Maria Island and Cortez drawbridges. During a Dec. 5 meeting of the ITPO at Holmes Beach City Hall, Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director David Hutchinson said he hadn't received an answer regarding the island proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Sat
|anonymous
|74
|Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal...
|Nov '16
|chris
|1
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|stalk this
|54
|Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|dhzx81
|51
|crystal keely blisse (May '14)
|Jul '15
|cblisse
|8
|Way better than match.com and free!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Filomena Torbett
|1
|Yellow flotilla hits the Manatee River for a go... (May '13)
|May '13
|lavon affair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC