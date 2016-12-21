ITPO's bridge, road projects stall

It's been nearly two years since the Island Transportation Planning Organization suggested the U.S. Coast Guard adopt reduced opening schedules for the Anna Maria Island and Cortez drawbridges. During a Dec. 5 meeting of the ITPO at Holmes Beach City Hall, Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director David Hutchinson said he hadn't received an answer regarding the island proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.