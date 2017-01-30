Dolphin Dash 5K winners announced
Runners at Anna Maria Elementary cross the finish line Jan. 14 in Holmes Beach at the annual 5K Dolphin Dash and 1-mile fun run. The annual AME-Parent-Teacher Organization fundraiser is the first sanctioned race of the year for the Bradenton Runners Club.
