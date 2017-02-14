Center flounders, $135K in the red
Kristen Lessig, executive director of the Center of Anna Maria Island, talks Jan. 23 to Susan Little of Anna Maria about the financial situation at the center. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA The center's year-to-date net income is in the red to the tune of $135,000, with $235,000 in revenue and $370,000 in expenses since the fiscal year began July 1, 2016.
