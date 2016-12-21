Burglary trial set for Anna Maria woman
Holmes Beach Police Department arrested Flora Webb Nov. 3, 2016, based on an affidavit from Dr. Scott Kosfeld and a surveillance tape of an Oct. 21 break-in at his medical office, Island Family Physicians, 3909 E. Bay Drive, Suite 100. Flora Webb worked for her husband's law office in the same building.
