Bradenton Beach P&Z strategizes renta...

Bradenton Beach P&Z strategizes rental regulation approach

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Reed Mapes, a member of the Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board, draws a diagram Jan. 25, during a meeting at city hall. For several months, the board has been meeting to discuss recommendations for a transient public lodging establishment ordinance, similar to existing vacation rental ordinances in Anna Maria and Holmes Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Who? (Mar '16) Sat anonymous 88
News (Video Noon)Saturday's River Regatta... Feb 4 theheartlady 1
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jan 17 Musikologist 1
Dating Jan '17 mosaic STD 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan '17 haley 126
News Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal... Nov '16 chris 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Nov '16 stalk this 54
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,902 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC