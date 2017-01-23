Bert Harris claims - spurred by VRO -...

Bert Harris claims - spurred by VRO - add up in Holmes Beach

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson talks Jan. 19 about Bert Harris claims against the city at his office in Holmes Beach City Hall. Islander Photos: Kathy Prucnell Alice Silke of Holmes Beach and Kim Scharafin of Illinois ride past 6906 Holmes Blvd. The home is the subject of a Bert Harris Jr. claim filed Jan. 12 against Holmes Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Who? (Mar '16) Jan 20 anonymous 81
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jan 17 Musikologist 1
Dating Jan 13 mosaic STD 2
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) Jan 9 haley 126
News Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal... Nov '16 chris 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Nov '16 stalk this 54
crystal keely blisse (May '14) Jul '15 cblisse 8
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,203,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC