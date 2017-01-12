BB code changes proposed would limit ...

BB code changes proposed would limit home sizes

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Bradenton Beach city planner Alan Garrett presents proposed changes to the land development code to planning and zoning board members Dec. 28, during their meeting at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes The Bradenton Beach Planning and Zoning Board plans to recommend changes that would limit the size of new homes in relation to the size of the lot and encourage bungalow-style architecture in the R-1 and R-2 residential districts. The board has been meeting weekly to revise the land development code and comprehensive plan to enhance the aesthetic character of the city and limit the construction of large homes.

Anna Maria, FL

