AMOB celebrates 20 years with cocktail fundraiser

Tuesday Jan 24

Sarasota resident Ezra Katz sips a birthday cake cocktail Jan. 20 at the Anna Maria Oyster Bar, 6696 Cortez Road, Bradenton. In celebration of 20 years of business, the Anna Maria Oyster Bar is donating proceeds from the sale of its birthday cake cocktail to a select charity on the 20th day of every month in 2017.

Anna Maria, FL

