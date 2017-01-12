35 of 87 Bert Harris claims unresolved in Anna Maria
Of the 87 claims submitted since the vacation rental ordinance went into effect April 1, 2016, 52 claims have been settled with relief on the occupancy restriction. The Bert Harris Jr. Private Property Protection Act of 1995 allows property owners to seek relief if they can prove a government action lowered the value of their property.
