14th Annual Jazz Fest in Anna Maria Island coming in February
MANATEE CO., Fla. -- The 14th Annual Jazz Fest featuring a variety of artists will be held on Anna Maria Island Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Jazz Fest will be from 3-5 p.m. at the Sandbar Pavilion at 100 Spring Avenue, Anna Maria.
