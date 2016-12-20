Rescued from AMI beach, cold-stunned ...

Rescued from AMI beach, cold-stunned sea turtle goes to rehab

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring volunteers Uwe Duerr, left, Skip Coyne and Birgit Kremer prepare "Summer," a green sea turtle, for transport Dec. 12 to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota. Islander Photos: Courtesy AMITW Mote Marine Laboratory representatives assess "Summer," a juvenile green sea turtle recovering Dec. 12 from cold stun at the facility in Sarasota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Who? (Mar '16) Dec 23 anonymous 73
News Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal... Nov 29 chris 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Nov '16 stalk this 54
News Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13) Oct '16 dhzx81 51
crystal keely blisse (May '14) Jul '15 cblisse 8
Way better than match.com and free!! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Filomena Torbett 1
News Yellow flotilla hits the Manatee River for a go... (May '13) May '13 lavon affair 1
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,854 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC