Rescued from AMI beach, cold-stunned sea turtle goes to rehab
Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring volunteers Uwe Duerr, left, Skip Coyne and Birgit Kremer prepare "Summer," a green sea turtle, for transport Dec. 12 to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota. Islander Photos: Courtesy AMITW Mote Marine Laboratory representatives assess "Summer," a juvenile green sea turtle recovering Dec. 12 from cold stun at the facility in Sarasota.
