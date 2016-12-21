Protester aims to join - or halt - Christmas parade
Santa aboard the former Privateers trailer/Santa sleigh in the annual Anna Maria-to-Bradenton Beach Christmas Parade. Islander File Photos Former Privateers member Rick Maddox has filed a petition with the city of Anna Maria against the special event permit issued to the Privateers for the Dec. 10 parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Dec 19
|anonymous
|72
|Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal...
|Nov 29
|chris
|1
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|stalk this
|54
|Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|dhzx81
|51
|crystal keely blisse (May '14)
|Jul '15
|cblisse
|8
|Way better than match.com and free!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Filomena Torbett
|1
|Yellow flotilla hits the Manatee River for a go... (May '13)
|May '13
|lavon affair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC