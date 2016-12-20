'Off island' activities blamed for Pr...

'Off island' activities blamed for Pre-Christmas slowdown on island

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

The Historic Bridge Street Pier in Bradenton Beach features plenty of room for anglers to wet a line in Sarasota Bay and the AMOB restaurant where diners can fill up on oysters and seafood and wet their whistle. Islander Photo: Jack Elka John Horne, managing partner of the AMOB Restaurant on the Historic Bridge Street Pier, once operated a restaurant on the Anna Maria City Pier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dating 3 hr angel4 1
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) 11 hr haley 126
The Who? (Mar '16) Dec 31 anonymous 74
News Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal... Nov '16 chris 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Nov '16 stalk this 54
News Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13) Oct '16 dhzx81 51
crystal keely blisse (May '14) Jul '15 cblisse 8
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,020 • Total comments across all topics: 277,769,949

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC