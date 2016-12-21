Jack Brennan named Anna Maria Citizen of the Year
The city of Anna Maria has chosen a resident to bestow with the honor of citizen of the year: longtime volunteer advocate and historical preservation champion Jack Brennan. A four-person panel unanimously selected Brennan Dec. 2 over two other candidates, citing Brennan's willingness to volunteer as their reasons.
