Commissioners push to buy in Bert Harris claim
A lot at 62 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria, has three large trees that could make it difficult to develop without removal, but the trees also could make it an ideal spot for a pocket park, according to Commissioner Carol Carter. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA Anna Maria commissioners voted Nov. 30 to emphasize an offer to purchase property that is the subject of a Bert Harris claim.
