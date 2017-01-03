Beloved officer retires, honored for ...

Beloved officer retires, honored for service, dedication at AME

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Anna Maria Islander Newspaper

Officer Rob Velardi thumbs through the giant going-away "book" he received at a staff luncheon at Anna Maria Elementary Dec. 22. Students wrote and illustrated the book, thanking the resource officer for teaching them lessons - like not to touch guns and not to take drugs. Officer Rob Velardi, left, stands beside fellow HBPD Officer Josh Fleischer, who will take over the duties of school resource officer when classes resume Jan. 9. Fleischer filled in for Velardi during a medical leave, so school staff expects a smooth transition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Anna Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dating 11 hr angel4 1
News Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08) 19 hr haley 126
The Who? (Mar '16) Dec 31 anonymous 74
News Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal... Nov '16 chris 1
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Nov '16 stalk this 54
News Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13) Oct '16 dhzx81 51
crystal keely blisse (May '14) Jul '15 cblisse 8
See all Anna Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Anna Maria Forum Now

Anna Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Anna Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Anna Maria, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC