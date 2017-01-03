Beloved officer retires, honored for service, dedication at AME

Officer Rob Velardi thumbs through the giant going-away "book" he received at a staff luncheon at Anna Maria Elementary Dec. 22. Students wrote and illustrated the book, thanking the resource officer for teaching them lessons - like not to touch guns and not to take drugs. Officer Rob Velardi, left, stands beside fellow HBPD Officer Josh Fleischer, who will take over the duties of school resource officer when classes resume Jan. 9. Fleischer filled in for Velardi during a medical leave, so school staff expects a smooth transition.

