Anna Maria mayor rekindles negotiations on city pier lease
The Historic Anna Maria City Pier, which has served as an attraction for more than a century, is popular with people who stroll the planks, fish from the deck and dine at the restaurant. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA Anna Mayor Dan Murphy announced at a Nov. 30 city commission meeting that he will pursue solutions for funding needed repairs to the Historic Anna Maria City Pier with the leaseholder, Mario Schoenfelder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Anna Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who? (Mar '16)
|Dec 19
|anonymous
|72
|Andy Adams says - no' to Colony Resort proposal...
|Nov 29
|chris
|1
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Nov '16
|stalk this
|54
|Clearwater Beach Honored Again as a Top Beach (Mar '13)
|Oct '16
|dhzx81
|51
|crystal keely blisse (May '14)
|Jul '15
|cblisse
|8
|Way better than match.com and free!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Filomena Torbett
|1
|Yellow flotilla hits the Manatee River for a go... (May '13)
|May '13
|lavon affair
|1
Find what you want!
Search Anna Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC