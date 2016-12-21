Anna Maria mayor rekindles negotiations on city pier lease

The Historic Anna Maria City Pier, which has served as an attraction for more than a century, is popular with people who stroll the planks, fish from the deck and dine at the restaurant. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA Anna Mayor Dan Murphy announced at a Nov. 30 city commission meeting that he will pursue solutions for funding needed repairs to the Historic Anna Maria City Pier with the leaseholder, Mario Schoenfelder.

