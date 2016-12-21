Anna Maria dismisses opposition to Christmas parade

Anna Maria Island Privateers president John Swager responds Dec. 8 during an Anna Maria Commission meeting to Rick Maddox's petition against the permit for the Privateers Christmas Parade. Islander Photo: Bianca BenedA Annette and Rick Maddox and their son Tres leave the chambers at Anna Maria City Hall dejected, following the vote denying their request Dec. 8 to deny the permit for the Anna Maria Island Privateers Christmas Parade.

