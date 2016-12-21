Traffic on Longboat Key is one of the main pressures on infrastructure. Terry O' Connor
Heading into the 2017 tourism season fresh off two record years, the mayors of Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach are appealing to Manatee County to invest more money in its greatest tourism asset: the barrier islands. Without it, an infrastructure funding gap of $61.5 million is expected to grow over the next 15 years, according to a report developed during the past few months by the four barrier island mayors.
