Island officials turn to water taxi for traffic solution

A group representing Tampa Bay Ferry and Water Taxi at Hubbard's Marina in Madeira Beach speak Nov. 21 with Holmes Beach Commissioner Carol Soustek and Holmes Beach Mayor Bob Johnson at Keyes Marina in Holmes Beach. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes Bradenton Beach Commissioner Jake Spooner, left, stands Nov. 21 aboard a Tampa Bay Ferry and Water Taxi boat at Keyes Marina in Holmes Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anna Maria Islander Newspaper.