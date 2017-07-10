Use these tips for easy ways to fight...

Use these tips for easy ways to fight mosquitoes, West Nile virus

Ann Arbor organizations and businesses are warning residents to be proactive and protect themselves against mosquito bites as the season ramps up. The threat of West Nile virus adds to the concern, as mosquitoes are known to carry the virus that can be fatal to humans.

