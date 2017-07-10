Use these tips for easy ways to fight mosquitoes, West Nile virus
Ann Arbor organizations and businesses are warning residents to be proactive and protect themselves against mosquito bites as the season ramps up. The threat of West Nile virus adds to the concern, as mosquitoes are known to carry the virus that can be fatal to humans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan's Jim Harbaugh joins YouTube
|Jul 8
|MichLuver
|1
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Jun 30
|John Stout
|7
|Daycare needed
|Jun '17
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens (Jan '17)
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC