Sava's owner plans new Napa-inspired ...

Sava's owner plans new Napa-inspired restaurant outside Ann Arbor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The businesswoman behind Ann Arbor restaurants Sava's and Aventura is planning her next business in a well-known restaurant spot in Superior Township. The building formerly known as The Lord Fox and Roger Monk's has been purchased by Sava Farah's umbrella company, SavCo Hospitality , with plans to transform the rundown space into a Hamptons, Napa and beach-inspired farm restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Jun 30 John Stout 7
Daycare needed Jun 11 Single dad 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens (Jan '17) May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,773 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC