Sava's owner plans new Napa-inspired restaurant outside Ann Arbor

The businesswoman behind Ann Arbor restaurants Sava's and Aventura is planning her next business in a well-known restaurant spot in Superior Township. The building formerly known as The Lord Fox and Roger Monk's has been purchased by Sava Farah's umbrella company, SavCo Hospitality , with plans to transform the rundown space into a Hamptons, Napa and beach-inspired farm restaurant.

