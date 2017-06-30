Residents on Michigan lake fear pipel...

Residents on Michigan lake fear pipeline will endanger lives

Read more: New Jersey Herald

Homeowners on a lake 12 miles northwest of Ann Arbor are concerned a large natural gas pipeline set to be placed in the ground will put lives in danger. Energy Transfer Partners is building the 713-mile Rover gas pipeline through West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan, MLive reported.

