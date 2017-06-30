Michigan Medicine's transcription ser...

Michigan Medicine's transcription service hit by cyberattack

Michigan Medicine's dictation and transcription services provided by a private vendor were impacted by a cyberattack, the hospital system indicated Wednesday, July 5. The system provided by Michigan Medicine's vendor Nuance Transcription Services was disabled on June 27 due to the cyberattack. As a result, Michigan Medicine has been using other systems for documentation while the system remains disabled.

