Michigan makes top four for 4-star TE Jeremy Ruckert

Jeremy Ruckert, a four-star tight end from New York, listed Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin in his final four at The Opening on Monday. He says he'll be making his decision soon.

