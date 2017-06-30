Kalei Beamon Lanakila Productions

Kalei Beamon Lanakila Productions

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Voices

Kalei's voice style is often described as warm, bubbly, confident, professional, sincere, girl next door, fun, trustworthy and relatable. As a professional voiceover artist, video producer and script writer with more than 20 years experience, Kalei has a unique understanding of all aspects of production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Jun 30 John Stout 7
Daycare needed Jun 11 Single dad 2
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens (Jan '17) May '17 Karen N Kennedy 3
Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr '17 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr '17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr '17 antoniop 7
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,391 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC