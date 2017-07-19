Friends remember slain singer; brewery to name beer for her
A brewery says it plans to name a special beer for a woman who was fatally shot at her suburban Detroit home. Friends and family packed Arbor Brewing in Ypsilanti on Saturday to celebrate the life of Egypt Covington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Jun 30
|John Stout
|7
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC