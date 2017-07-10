Briarwood Mall adds Christian retailer, bounce house business
National Christian retailer Altar'd State and the family-friendly business known as Colby Bounce are two of the newest tenants at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. Colby Bounce is now open at Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Circle, and offers family-friendly entertainment in the form of bounce houses, miniature golf and games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan's Jim Harbaugh joins YouTube
|Jul 8
|MichLuver
|1
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Jun 30
|John Stout
|7
|Daycare needed
|Jun '17
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens (Jan '17)
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC