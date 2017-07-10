Briarwood Mall adds Christian retaile...

Briarwood Mall adds Christian retailer, bounce house business

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: MLive.com

National Christian retailer Altar'd State and the family-friendly business known as Colby Bounce are two of the newest tenants at Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor. Colby Bounce is now open at Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Circle, and offers family-friendly entertainment in the form of bounce houses, miniature golf and games.

