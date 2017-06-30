Ann Arbor's Kerrytown District starting First Fridays event
First Fridays runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and involves merchants and businesses throughout the Kerrytown District including the Kerrytown Market & Shops and storefronts between Main and Fourth and Depot and Huron. Sculpture Plaza at Fourth & Catherine: Live Jazz from 5 to 8 p.m., provided by the Community Music School of Ann Arbor, and gelato sold by Eat More Tea.
