Ann Arbor seeks state's help to up fines for speeding in school zones

As part of continuing efforts to increase pedestrian safety around schools, Ann Arbor is pushing for changes in state law to increase the penalties for speeding in school zones. The city wants to establish a new range of fines that in some cases would be $90 to $100 higher than they are currently, and in some cases -- for particularly excessive speeding in school zones -- hundreds of dollars higher than they are currently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.