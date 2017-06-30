Ann Arbor seeks state's help to up fines for speeding in school zones
As part of continuing efforts to increase pedestrian safety around schools, Ann Arbor is pushing for changes in state law to increase the penalties for speeding in school zones. The city wants to establish a new range of fines that in some cases would be $90 to $100 higher than they are currently, and in some cases -- for particularly excessive speeding in school zones -- hundreds of dollars higher than they are currently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Jun 30
|John Stout
|7
|Daycare needed
|Jun 11
|Single dad
|2
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens (Jan '17)
|May '17
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC