Zingerman's James Beard award winning chef to open a new French bistro

Zingerman's Roadhouse's James Beard award winning chef Alex Young will open a new French bistro-style restaurant outside of Ann Arbor. MLive reports that Young, who was co-owner of Zingerman's Roadhouse for 15 years, departed to open a space called The Standard Bistro and Larder in Scio Township's former Creekside Grill.

