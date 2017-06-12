Woodhaven's Valentic signs with Concordia University PHOTOS

Woodhaven senior Megan Valentic recently signed on to join the bowling team at Concordia University in Ann Arbor. Pictured are: Concordia Coach Doug Spicer , Concordia Coach George Bell, Woodhaven Coach Justin Krolak, Woodhaven Coach Joshua McCluskey, her mother Lisa Valentic , Megan Valentic and her father Tom Valentic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.