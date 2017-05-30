What to know about 2017 Taste of Ann Arbor event
Enjoy a bite to eat in Tree Town U.S.A. during the Taste of Ann Arbor, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4 in downtown Ann Arbor. Taste of Ann Arbor is an opportunity for the community to gather and taste the best of what 38 area restaurants have to offer, from Black Pearl's fish tacos to Shalimar's chicken tikka masala.
