Wacker opens silicones R&D center in US
Wacker Chemie AG's new silicones research facility in Ann Arbor, Mich., will focus on needs for its customers in the Americas. Wacker Chemie AG has officially opened its silicone research center in Ann Arbor, Mich., to support its overall business and product development in North America.
