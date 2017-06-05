University of Michigan names its next provost
The University of Michigan announced Wednesday that Martin Philbert has been recommended to fill the role of provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, pending confirmation by the Board of Regents on June 15. Philbert started as a research assistant at the university in 1995, and is currently the dean of the School of Public Health at Michigan, a position he has held since 2011. In a statement , President Mark Schlissel thanked the provost search advisory committee, as well as interim Provost Paul Courant.
