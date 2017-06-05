Under Trump, old deportation orders get new life
In this May 16, 2017, file photo, Torianto Johnson, a freshman at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, Mich., holds a sign supporting immigrants during a rally outside a federal courthouse in Detroit. For years, immigrants have checked in regularly with federal deportation agents to show they've been following the country's laws even though they have been ordered to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC